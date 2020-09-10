Latest in Gaming

Humble’s You Can Pet The Dog bundle is exactly what it sounds like

Games are full of good doggos at low, low prices.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
53m ago
One of the most important questions in video games these days is Can You Pet The Dog? After all, even in the bleakest of virtual worlds, you want to show some affection to a good doggo. That’s why Humble has teamed up with the Twitter account of the same name to highlight eight games that feature dog petting. For $5, you’ll be able to get titles like Shenmue 1 & 2, Death’s Gambit and Scribblenauts Unlimited. Push that to $12, and you’ll also be able to bag Blair Witch, complete with the Good Boy Pack.

Humble’s bundles are for charity, and so you’re encouraged to offer more than the bare minimum to get these titles. As usual, you can decide where your money goes, and the three charities included this time are the Humane Society of the United States, Sweet Farm and the Best Friends Animal Society. Humble says that the total cost of the bundle, if bought full price, is $161, so don’t feel too stingy given the scale of the bargain you’re getting.

In this article: Humble Bundle, Humble, Bundle, Shenmue, Good Dogs, Blair Witch, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
