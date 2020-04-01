The COVID-19 Humble Bundle pairs great games with a great cause

There's a lot in this bundle, including epic strategy game Into the Breach, puzzle drama The Witness, time-bending VR shooter Superhot, and graphic adventure Broken Age. Hollow Knight, Undertale, Psychonauts and Tilt Brush are great choices, too. And then there's the comics. Locke & Key has just been turned into a decent Netflix series, while The Boys is now a hit Amazon show. And fans of Saga know its inclusion speaks for itself.

With Into the Breach alone on sale for $15 on Steam at the moment, the bundle represents massive savings, and it'll provide plenty of entertainment while you're stuck indoors because of the very crisis this bundle is raising money to fight. It's only available for a week though, so don't hang around.