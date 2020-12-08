GMC takes the Hummer EV north for winter testing

The Edition 1 of GMC’s 1,000HP Hummer EV “supertruck” is still about a year away from going on sale, but the company is preparing for cold weather testing of prototypes. Autoblog points out a few new pictures of the all-electric vehicle testing at GM’s Milford proving grounds in Michigan, as the company makes sure it’s ready to handle everything customers will throw at it (probably parking lots and highways, mostly).

Jeffrey Sauger for Genreal Motor

Beyond the virtual testing GMC is relying on to prepare its next truck, they will also head to northern Michigan for winter testing to make sure its Ultium drivetrain and Android-powered systems can handle the cold. This is just one of a slew of electric vehicles GM has in the works, so any tweaks made will likely trickle down to future models that don’t cost $100,000.