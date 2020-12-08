Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors

GMC takes the Hummer EV north for winter testing

The 1,000HP electric 'supertruck' is testing in Michigan to make sure it can handle the cold.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
24m ago
The GMC HUMMER EV arrived at GM's Milford Proving Grounds to continue validation tests and will head to northern Michigan to run through the team's grueling winter testing process. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
The Edition 1 of GMC’s 1,000HP Hummer EV “supertruck” is still about a year away from going on sale, but the company is preparing for cold weather testing of prototypes. Autoblog points out a few new pictures of the all-electric vehicle testing at GM’s Milford proving grounds in Michigan, as the company makes sure it’s ready to handle everything customers will throw at it (probably parking lots and highways, mostly).

Two GMC HUMMER EVs completing their builds prior to shipping for continued validation testing. (Photo by Jeffrey Sauger for General Motors)
Jeffrey Sauger for Genreal Motor

Beyond the virtual testing GMC is relying on to prepare its next truck, they will also head to northern Michigan for winter testing to make sure its Ultium drivetrain and Android-powered systems can handle the cold. This is just one of a slew of electric vehicles GM has in the works, so any tweaks made will likely trickle down to future models that don’t cost $100,000.

