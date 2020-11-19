GM plans to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025

GM is stepping up its commitment to electric vehicles, and it’s providing a clearer view of its strategy in the process. The automaker revealed at a Barclays conference that it’s boosting its combined EV and self-driving investment from $20 billion to $27 billion, and it currently plans to have 30 EVs on the market by the end of 2025. The company said it “accelerated” its plans for GMC’s Hummer EV (from 50 months to 26), the Cadillac Lyriq and other unannounced models that include GMC and Chevrolet pickups as well as a Chevy compact crossover.
The cars will cover “all price points,” GM added, and over two thirds of those models will be available in North America.