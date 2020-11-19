Latest in Gear

Image credit: GMC

GM plans to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025

It accelerated its Hummer and Cadillac EV efforts along with others.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago
Comments
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

2022 GMC Hummer EV
GMC

GM is stepping up its commitment to electric vehicles, and it’s providing a clearer view of its strategy in the process. The automaker revealed at a Barclays conference that it’s boosting its combined EV and self-driving investment from $20 billion to $27 billion, and it currently plans to have 30 EVs on the market by the end of 2025. The company said it “accelerated” its plans for GMC’s Hummer EV (from 50 months to 26), the Cadillac Lyriq and other unannounced models that include GMC and Chevrolet pickups as well as a Chevy compact crossover.

The cars will cover “all price points,” GM added, and over two thirds of those models will be available in North America.

These EVs should be more capable, too. GM now expects cars based on its Ultium batteries to get up to 450 miles of range on a charge versus the previously claimed 400. It’s also prototyping second-generation Ultium packs that could offer twice the energy density at “less than half” the existing cost. It won’t be ready until the middle of the decade, so you may have to wait a while to see what the new cells can do.

These are good moves for proponents of electrification, although GM might not have much choice. States like California are banning sales of new gas-based cars by 2035, while the UK confirmed plans to ban new combustion-powered car sales by 2030. If GM didn’t have a flurry of EVs in development, it could have a rough transition.

There’s also the not so small matter of competition — Tesla alone is boasting of battery breakthroughs that could lead to lower-cost, longer-ranged cars in the next few years. GM may need to keep a similar pace if it wants to avoid ceding ground to rivals.

In this article: GM, Cadillac, hummer, Hummer EV, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, Lyriq, transportation, cars, Green, Ultium, Battery, GMC, Chevrolet, LG, LG Chem, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
3 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

View
M1-powered Macs can run Windows apps, with some help from CrossOver

M1-powered Macs can run Windows apps, with some help from CrossOver

View
Intel made a high-end reference design laptop for small brands to copy

Intel made a high-end reference design laptop for small brands to copy

View
'Galaxy's Edge' lets you choose your own 'Star Wars' VR adventure

'Galaxy's Edge' lets you choose your own 'Star Wars' VR adventure

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr