Chevy's refreshed Bolt EV is delayed until 2021

The automaker has shut down regular manufacturing across North America to prevent coronavirus infections, and doesn't expect to resume production until it can "safely" get back to business. While the tweaked Bolt EV wasn't due to arrive until later in 2020, a shutdown for several weeks or more could disrupt operations and create a knock-on effect for releases like this.

Not that GM is alone. Tesla recently had to stop work at its Fremont plant due to California's shelter-in-place order, while Lucid Motors is delaying the unveiling of its Air EV. Like it or not, the future of transportation (along with other fields) is being put on hold until it's safe for factory workers and engineers alike.