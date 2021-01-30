Hyundai said to be 'agonizing' over Apple's electric car

Hyundai might not be in a rush to make Apple’s electric car despite reports of a tentative deal. Reuters sources claim Hyundai executives are “agonizing” over how the company will cooperate with Apple, or whether or not it’s a wise idea in the first place.The Korean automaker is reportedly hesitant to work with outside firms, and might even replace higher-ups to prevent a conflict between the two fiercely independent companies.

The company might have Kia team up with Apple to avoid associating the core Hyundai brand (and the upscale Genesis badge) with contract manufacturing. It would be “just like Foxconn,” one executive told Reuters. Apple is rumored to want Hyundai primarily for final assembly in the US. The chassis, drivetrain and other components would come from other companies, the sources said.