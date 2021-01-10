Hyundai and Apple will reportedly sign an electric car deal by March

Hyundai and Apple might not be wasting much time with their electric car discussions. As Reuters reports, Korea IT News has claimed that the two companies plan to sign a partnership for self-driving electric cars by March. Production would start at Kia’s factory in the state of Georgia, with roughly 100,000 EVs rolling off the line as soon as 2024.

A “beta” Apple car could be ready in 2022, the Korean news outlet said. Reuters previously said Apple’s vehicle might lean on cutting-edge battery technology that would extend range, improve safety and avoid the use of cobalt. LiDAR could help the car navigate its environment.