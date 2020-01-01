iCloud outage takes down backups and photos for some users

If you’ve been having problems syncing data across your Apple devices, you’re not alone. Apple is reporting (via 9to5Mac) outages across several of its iCloud services, including backups, calendars, Find My, photos and even sign-ins. The company only noted on its status page that “some users” were affected, but the failures appear to have started around 9AM Eastern and were still ongoing as of 1PM.

We’ve asked Apple for comment. Other major services like Apple Music, FaceTime and Siri were still working properly as we wrote this.