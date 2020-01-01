Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

iCloud outage takes down backups and photos for some users

Calendars and sign-ins are also facing problems.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you’ve been having problems syncing data across your Apple devices, you’re not alone. Apple is reporting (via 9to5Mac) outages across several of its iCloud services, including backups, calendars, Find My, photos and even sign-ins. The company only noted on its status page that “some users” were affected, but the failures appear to have started around 9AM Eastern and were still ongoing as of 1PM.

We’ve asked Apple for comment. Other major services like Apple Music, FaceTime and Siri were still working properly as we wrote this.

The issue comes weeks after an outage that affected both iCloud and Apple’s media services. It also follows mere days after the debut of Apple One, where iCloud storage (also affected by the outage) plays an important role. The timing is less than ideal, to put it mildly, even if this is likely to be a small interruption in the grander scheme of things.

