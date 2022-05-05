IK Multimedia's latest mobile audio interface is designed for field recording

IK Multimedia has revealed its latest mobile audio interface, a field recorder called iRig Pro Quattro I/O. The device has 24-bit, 96kHz conversion and four microphone and instrument preamps, along with line-in ports. You'll also get two balanced XLR outputs, 3.5mm stereo and headphone ports and MIDI in/out. There's a built-in microphone as well.

There are physical control dials for the inputs, headphones and line out. IK Multimedia says there's a standalone mixer mode and a built-in limiter. You'll be able to take advantage of a safety mode as well. Inputs three and four can be used as safety channels, whereby they capture the same signals as the other two main inputs, but with a 12dB reduction "in case the sound source unexpectedly overloads the main channels," the company said.

You can power the iRig Pro Quattro I/O with a USB cable, 9VDC adaptor or battery. IK Multimedia notes that it'll work with a range of devices out of the box, and it's MFi-certified for better compatibility with iPhone and iPad.

This isn't a standalone device, however. It doesn't have an SD card slot, so you'll need to connect it to a mobile device or computer to actually record audio. As with the iRig Pre 2 , you'll be able to hook it up to a DSLR, which would likely help you capture better quality audio than what the camera can pick up by itself.

IK Multimedia

Field recorders have been growing in popularity for on-the-go audio capture, with the likes of Zoom and Tascam making notable models over the years. Fans of IK Multimedia's other gear might be pleased to learn about the iRig Pro Quattro I/O, but the lack of onboard storage might be a sticking point.

The iRig Pro Quattro I/O is available worldwide starting today. It costs $350/€350 and comes with batteries, USB and Lightning cables, a quarter-inch camera thread adaptor and software for Mac, PC, iPhone and iPad.

A deluxe version is also available for preorder. That model costs $450 and should ship at the end of June. If you opt for that, you'll also receive two iRig stereo microphones, a windscreen, a carrying case and a 9V power supply unit.