IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

“By teaming up with ROG, IKEA wants to combine its home furnishing knowledge with ROG’s expertise in creating exceptional gaming experience,” the company wrote. IKEA mentioned it would design and build “affordable gaming furniture and accessories,” though it didn’t say exactly which products it would create with ROG. It seems likely that gaming desks and chairs will part of the mix, however.

IKEA and ROG aren’t the first to do such a collaboration, as Logitech recently teamed with Herman Miller on a gaming chair. However, IKEA might take a different approach, aesthetically speaking.The company said it sees gaming as “cross-demographic,” so its furniture designs could blend in better with your decor than other gaming chairs and furniture. We’ll find out soon enough, as the range will launch in China in February of 2021 and be available in the US and elsewhere by October, 2021.