IKEA partners with ASUS ROG on 'affordable' gaming furniture

IKEA has already jumped into tech with a smart home division and AR furniture app, but now it’s making a leap into an entirely new category: PC gaming. The Swedish company has announced that it’s teaming up with ASUS’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) division to create “affordable gaming furniture accessories” with a line of around 30 products.
The gaming range will be developed by the IKEA Product Development Center in Shanghai. IKEA said its designers held workshops with ROG designers, along with professional gamers and “gaming lovers” to nail down the functionality needed for home gaming furniture