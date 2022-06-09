IKEA teamed up with Swedish House Mafia on a record player

Don't you worry child, there's also some furniture.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|06.09.22
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
June 9th, 2022
In this article: Swedish House Mafia, news, gear, desk, furniture, music, vinyl, record player, IKEA
IKEA x Swedish House Mafia OBEGRÄNSAD record player
IKEA

IKEA is no stranger to technology-driven collaborations, but its latest might be particularly eclectic. The home store has partnered with electronic music giants Swedish House Mafia to release a new OBEGRÄNSAD ("unlimited" in Swedish) collection themed around music and creativity. The highlight so far is a surprisingly slick-looking record player. While the turntable doesn't offer much in the way of known features beyond Bluetooth speaker support, the minimalist design could make it a conversation piece as you spin some vinyl.

This being IKEA, there's naturally some furniture. The OBEGRÄNSAD line also includes a desk aimed at music production, complete with two speaker stands and a pull-out shelf for MIDI keyboards and other controllers. You'll have more space for a computer, mixers and other essential gear. An armchair, meanwhile, can help you relax during listening sessions with adjustable straps.

IKEA OBEGRÄNSAD music desk
IKEA

The collection doesn't reach IKEA shops until the fall. The company hasn't mentioned pricing, although its historical focus on affordable products suggests you won't pay much. Moreover, the full collection will include over 20 pieces — there's a real chance you can have Swedish House Mafia shape much of your interior decor.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget