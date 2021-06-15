IKEA and Sonos built a speaker into a piece of wall art

The latest IKEA and Sonos collaboration has been leaked and teased multiple times, but today the officially unveiling the SYMFONISK picture frame WiFi speaker. It looks essentially identical to the leak we saw earlier this month; it's a black or white frame that disguises a large speaker that you can hang on the wall.

The term "picture frame" is a slight misnomer — it's not a frame that you can put your own artwork into. Instead, it comes with interchangeable front artwork that fits the black or white design. Behind the artwork grille, you'll find a tweeter and what looks to be a combo mid-woofer (we don't have full details on the speaker tech just yet). For starters, the speaker comes with one front piece of artwork, but IKEA is selling two additional pieces that you can swap in.

IKEA has made some clever design choices with the picture frame speaker. Naturally, you can hang it on the wall, but it also has feet that flip out so you can place it on a piece of furniture and lean it up against the wall. Those feet are meant to provide stability and also reduce vibration and bass rattling. You can also route the power cord off to the left or right side of the speaker, and there's actually a powerThe frame has a lip that runs around the back; if you reach around on the left side you'll find a play/pause button and volume up and down buttons.

As with previous IKEA / Sonos collaborations the picture frame WiFi speaker works just like any other Sonos speaker. That means you can group the frame with other Sonos or IKEA speakers in other rooms, use the Sonos app to run dozens of music streaming services, send audio to the frame with AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect and more. As with other Sonos speakers, you can pair two frames together and run them in stereo, as well.

The SYMFONISK picture frame WiFi speaker will be available on IKEA's site and in IKEA stores starting July 15th, and you'll be able to order them online as well. As expected, the frame will cost $199; two additional artwork panels are coming a month later for $19.99 each. We'll need to wait and hear this speaker for itself to know if it's worth the cash, but the prior collaborations between IKEA and Sonos were successful at marrying unusual form factors with solid sound — hopefully they can pull that trick off again here.