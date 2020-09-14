Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ikea

IKEA Sonos Symfonisk speakers get colorful new covers

But, this is IKEA, so you have to buy them separately
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
48m ago
Comments
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Ikea
Ikea

Sponsored Links

IKEA’s Symfonisk speakers are a great bargain: Sonos-compatible speakers but priced like any other piece of IKEA stuff. The downside in this instance was that you could only get them in a utilitarian white-and-grey or black-and-dark-grey color scheme. Thankfully, the Verge has spotted the addition of new shrouds and plates for the speakers that’ll help them add a pop of color to any room. 

You can now buy red and blue shrouds and faceplates for the table lamp and bookshelf speaker versions, respectively. The lamp shrouds will set you back €10, while the face plates are a much more affordable €8, at least at IKEA’s Netherlands website. Sadly, the new accessories aren’t available in the US, but we’ve contacted IKEA and will let you know if they’re coming here in the near future.

In this article: IKEA, Symfonisk, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
39 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NVIDIA is officially buying ARM for $40 billion

NVIDIA is officially buying ARM for $40 billion

View
US Border Patrol seized OnePlus Buds as 'counterfeit Apple AirPods'

US Border Patrol seized OnePlus Buds as 'counterfeit Apple AirPods'

View
MIT algorithm finds subtle connections between art pieces

MIT algorithm finds subtle connections between art pieces

View
Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

Netflix confirms it's adding playback speed controls to its Android app

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr