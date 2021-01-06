IMDb's new interactive game show kicks off with a Marvel movie quiz

The sites we frequent to find movie and TV show recommendations have gradually expanded to offer more content to binge-watchers. Comcast-owned Rotten Tomatoes is piling into original shows, while its sister service Fandango previously acquired video streamer Vudu from Walmart. Now, IMDb is trying to appeal to its legion of armchair critics with a new interactive offering. The Amazon-owned company, which already has a free streaming service called IMDb TV, is launching a virtual quiz show on June 8th.

Fittingly, the inaugural event will test players' knowledge of the biggest film franchise of all: The Marvel Cinematic Universe. Together, the 23 movies that make up the superhero series have pulled in a mammoth $22.59 billion at the global box office. While two recent outings — Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame — have both cracked the hallowed IMDb Top 250 list of highest-rated films, where they currently sit at number 64 and 80 respectively. The first show is being sponsored by Marvel series Loki, which lands on Disney+ on June 9th. A month later on July 9th, Black Widow will end the two-year drought of Marvel movies by gracing theaters and Disney's streaming service simultaneously.

Budding quizzers who want to battle it out for bragging rights and prizes — including Amazon Fire TV devices (naturally) — can register here. Fortunately, you still have just over a week to revise by scouring the IMDB Trivia pages of the various MCU movies. As for the show's format, each game will last approximately 30 minutes, with three rounds of questions, and a live leaderboard tallying the results. Hosts will include Ian de Borja from the Movies That Changed My Life podcast and producer Alex Logan (who has worked on a slew of IMDb shows).

If superhero movies are your weak spot, don't fret. The seven-month trivia series will also take in additional topics including sci-fi, animation and nostalgia.