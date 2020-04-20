Fandango is buying Vudu's video service from Walmart

Fandango has agreed to buy Vudu from Walmart for an undisclosed sum. Although Fandango has its own streaming platform, FandangoNow, it's not planning to shut down Vudu and roll it into that service. The Vudu app will remain available, and you'll still have access to the movies and TV shows you own there. You can still use your Walmart credentials to login and make purchases on Vudu with your Walmart wallet.

Vudu will continue to provide the backbone for Walmart's own digital movie and TV store (which also offers some ad-supported freebies) as part of the deal, according to TechCrunch. Walmart expects the acquisition to close in the coming months.