iMovie for macOS Monterey can edit iPhone 13 Cinematic Mode videos

You probably can't use the feature just yet.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|10.19.21
@jonfingas

Sponsored Links

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
October 19th, 2021
In this article: Cinematic Mode, news, gear, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, software, Apple, apps, macOS Monterey, iMovie
iMovie for Mac editing Cinematic Mode video from iPhone 13
Apple

You don't need pro editing software to work with an iPhone 13's Cinematic Mode video on your Mac. AppleInsider notes Apple has updated iMovie for Mac to enable editing for Cinematic Mode footage. You can change the focus subject, tweak the depth of field effect and even delete focal points on a much larger screen.

There's one main catch: you'll need macOS Monterey for this to work. Given that Monterey won't officially debut until October 25th, you'll likely be waiting about a week before you can give Cinematic Mode editing a try. At least there's an upside for new MacBook Pro buyers — iMovie should see "improved" efficiency and performance on systems using the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The iMovie update is free for all Mac users. It's safe to presume most iPhone 13 owners will still edit on-device, even if they have a Mac. These files can take a long time to transfer, after ll. However, this should still be useful if you want to eke more from Cinematic Mode without learning your way around Final Cut Pro.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget