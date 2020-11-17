Instagram's expanded Guides highlight products, places and posts

Instagram’s Guides are now useful for more than offering self-care tips. The social network has expanded Guides to everyone, and you can create them for products, places and even individual posts. You can suggest the skin care products you like to use, for instance, or recommend a favorite destination for when it’s safe to travel again.

You can find guides in profiles, and share them either as Stories or DMs with your friends. Not surprisingly, Instagram is using this as a hook for shopping — product Guides can feature in the Instagram Shop hub.