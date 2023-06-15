Instagram is rolling out its Telegram-like broadcast channels worldwide Meta recently brought the feature to WhatsApp as well.

Instagram's broadcast channels , a Telegram-style one-way messaging feature, will soon be available more broadly. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his own channel that the company is rolling out the feature globally today. Until now, it had been limited to select creators.

Broadcast channels allow users to send messages to their followers, who can react to them and vote in polls, but aren't able to respond directly. Zuckerberg has been using his channel to share announcements and updates on Meta's products.

Along with text updates, creators can post images, videos and audio clips. They can also invite others to join their channel as a collaborator. Zuckerberg previously had a public chat with Adam Mosseri , the head of Instagram, on his channel.

Meta brought channels to WhatsApp for the first time last week. A few organizations have access for now, but WhatsApp will offer the feature more broadly in the coming months. Meta plans to bring channels to Facebook and Messenger as well.