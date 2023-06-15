Sponsored Links

Instagram is rolling out its Telegram-like broadcast channels worldwide

Meta recently brought the feature to WhatsApp as well.

Screenshots of Instagram's broadcast channels feature. This allows creators to send one-way messages to their followers, who can react and vote in polls, but can't respond directly.
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|June 15, 2023 12:08 PM

Instagram's broadcast channels, a Telegram-style one-way messaging feature, will soon be available more broadly. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his own channel that the company is rolling out the feature globally today. Until now, it had been limited to select creators.

Broadcast channels allow users to send messages to their followers, who can react to them and vote in polls, but aren't able to respond directly. Zuckerberg has been using his channel to share announcements and updates on Meta's products.

Along with text updates, creators can post images, videos and audio clips. They can also invite others to join their channel as a collaborator. Zuckerberg previously had a public chat with Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on his channel.

Meta brought channels to WhatsApp for the first time last week. A few organizations have access for now, but WhatsApp will offer the feature more broadly in the coming months. Meta plans to bring channels to Facebook and Messenger as well.

Meanwhile, Meta is developing a text-based "decentralized social network" to rival Twitter. Reports suggest that while this will be a standalone service that will connect to the networking protocol that powers Mastodon, you'll be able to log in with your Instagram account to populate your profile.

