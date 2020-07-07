Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram rolls out pinned comments to everyone

You'll have some more control over the conversation on your posts.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Instagram pinned comments
Instagram

Instagram is giving users some more control over the conversation on their photos and videos. It started testing pinned comments in May alongside its comment filtering tools, and now it’s rolling out the feature to everyone.

It’s straightforward enough. When you swipe on a comment, you’ll see a pin option alongside the reply, report and delete prompts. When you stick a comment to the top of the section, you’ll bring a bit more prominence to it and nudge the discussion more towards the direction you want it to go. It’s a useful update to the algorithmically-sorted section, and it should help you prevent conversations from going off on super-wild tangents.

