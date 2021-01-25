Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram adds ‘professional dashboard’ for businesses and creators

The dashboard is available to anyone with a business or creator account.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
2h ago
Comments
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Instagram's new professional dashboard for business owners and creators.
Instagram

Instagram is working on a new feature for business owners and influencers. The app is adding a new “professional dashboard” feature that brings all the app’s business tools into a dedicated space in the app. 

The new dashboard is meant for anyone who uses Instagram professionally and is available to creator and business accounts. Creators may see shortcuts for branded content partnerships and other monetization features, while a restaurant or shop owner can track their ads or set up shopping features. The dashboard will also display account analytics and link to tutorials and other helpful articles. 

These features aren’t entirely new to the Instagram app, but it’s the first time the company has centralized all its business tools into one place. The update also highlights the growing importance of Instagram to businesses and influencers alike. Facebook has recently ramped up its efforts to cater to Instagram users whose businesses depend on the platform, adding shopping features to nearly every section of its app. For creators, it introduced commercials for IGTV videos and other long-awaited monetization features

Instagram has faced increased pressure to help its most popular users make money, as creators have more and more platforms to turn to. TikTok launched a $200 million fund to pay its stars last summer. And Snapchat recently began an aggressive push to pay users for popular videos via its new Spotlight feature.

In this article: instagram, Facebook, Social media, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Tesla accuses engineer of stealing Warp Drive secrets

The Morning After: Tesla accuses engineer of stealing Warp Drive secrets

View
Netflix delivers 'studio-quality' sound upgrade for Android viewers

Netflix delivers 'studio-quality' sound upgrade for Android viewers

View
Huawei may spin off its P and Mate smartphone brands

Huawei may spin off its P and Mate smartphone brands

View
Scientists find a cloudless 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet with a four-day year

Scientists find a cloudless 'hot Jupiter' exoplanet with a four-day year

View
Bloodhound needs another new owner to break the land speed record

Bloodhound needs another new owner to break the land speed record

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr