Instagram adds ‘professional dashboard’ for businesses and creators

Instagram is working on a new feature for business owners and influencers. The app is adding a new “professional dashboard” feature that brings all the app’s business tools into a dedicated space in the app.

The new dashboard is meant for anyone who uses Instagram professionally and is available to creator and business accounts. Creators may see shortcuts for branded content partnerships and other monetization features, while a restaurant or shop owner can track their ads or set up shopping features. The dashboard will also display account analytics and link to tutorials and other helpful articles.