Instagram inexplicably adds a Comic Sans-like font to Stories

Depending on how you about feel certain fonts, your Instagram Stories experience is either about to get a lot better or, more likely, a lot worse. That’s because Instagram has introduced four new fonts. You have new stencil and serif options, as well as one that has an uncanny resemblance to Comic Sans. While it’s not an exact match for the world’s most hated font, it’s close enough where it’s almost certain to elicit many of the same reactions. Never mind, it already has.

Instagram adding comic sans as a story font is very 2020. Have we not already suffered enough? — Lesley-Anne Kelly (@L_A_Kelly) August 5, 2020

But before you go complaining to Instagram about its typography choices, there’s likely a good reason the company decided to add a Comic Sans-like font. As Mashable points outs, Comic Sans is considered one of the easier fonts for people with dyslexia to read. The irregularity of each individual letter makes words easier to parse. Anytime a developer can make their product more accessible, that’s a good thing.