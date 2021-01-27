Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instagram

Instagram rolls out its new look for Stories on desktop

The redesign adds clickable previews of the previous and next Stories to a carousel.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
41m ago
A screenshot of Instagram's redesigned viewer for Stories on desktops
Instagram

Instagram has started to roll out its new look for Stories on desktop. It started testing the redesign earlier this month, and it'll soon be available for everyone. 

You'll be able to view clickable previews of the previous and next Story either side of the one that you're currently looking at. Instagram says that this should make things more immersive and easier to navigate than the previous design. It has made other tweaks to the desktop Story viewer over the last several weeks, such as increasing its size, introducing controls to pause and play Stories and adding a handy mute/unmute option. 

