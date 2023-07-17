Instant Pot cookers and air fryers are up to 48 percent off right now The Instant Pot Rio is also down to a record low price.

This is a good moment to upgrade your kitchen tech. Amazon is running a sale on Instant Pot appliances that includes steep discounts for shoppers both with and without Prime. Most notably, the Instant Pot 6-quart 5-in1- Dutch oven is down to just $120, or 48 percent off. The Instant Pot Rio (aka the Duo) 7-in-1 cooker, meanwhile, is down to a record low price of $80 (20 percent off).

Instant Brands Instant Pot Rio $100 The updated 7-in-1 cooker is down to its best price yet. $100 at Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus, has dropped to $90 (25 percent off) for all customers. The sale also offers good bargains for some of the company's less familiar devices, including toaster oven combos, coffee makers and air purifiers.

The Instant Pot line remains popular for a key reason: they're very helpful "all-in-one" cookers. They offer pressure cooking, slow cooking, yogurt making and other features in an uncomplicated device that doesn't require constant attention. You can make tender pulled pork without waiting several hours, or a sumptuous stew without hovering over a conventional pot. The Vortex Plus, in turn, is an intuitive and large air fryer that can quickly prepare chicken and other meals without as much smoke or odor as some rivals.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.