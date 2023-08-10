Instant Pot pressure cookers and accessories on sale for up to 30 percent off Grab a Duo for $60, the lowest price of the year.

Instant Pot pressure cookers and related accessories are on sale via Amazon, with discounts up to 30 percent. If you’ve been mulling over 2018’s hottest kitchen item all these years, this is the perfect time to see what all the fuss has been about. The entry-level Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 model, with a three-quart capacity, is on sale for $60, a price reduction of 25 percent and the cheapest it's been all year. The feature-rich Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 model, also boasting a three-quart interior, is available for $70 instead of the usual price of $100.

The sale extends to items like the Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-quart air fryer oven, which holds a spot in our list of best air fryers, as it now costs $140 instead of $170. The same goes for accessories. You can pick up replacement inner cooking pots, tempered glass lids, steamer inserts and a whole bunch of other items to make the most out of your recent Instant Pot purchase.

Cue infomercial voice: but that’s not all. The sale covers just about everything the Instant brand manufactures, so pick up a stand mixer at a deep discount, or a coffee maker. You can basically stock your entire kitchen with gadgets and doodads.

What’s the big deal surrounding Instant Pots in the first place? These are multi-function pressure cookers with plenty of high-tech bells and whistles. They allow you to whip up relatively complex recipes in record time, like putting together a curry in 12 minutes or a pot of bolognese in 15 minutes. Newer models, like the ones on sale today, can also saute, steam, make rice and even prepare yogurt, among other tasks.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.