The WiFi-connected Instant Pot is 47 percent off at Amazon and Best Buy

It hasn't been this low since August.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
28m ago
Instant Pot Smart WiFi
Instant Pot / Best Buy
If you passed over the few early holiday Instant Pot deals that have come and gone so far, now there’s an opportunity to get a slightly smarter pressure cooker at a great price. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi (6-quart) pressure cooker returns to $80 at Amazon and Best Buy, and that discount is roughly 47 percent off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen since August. It’s unclear how long the sale will be available at Amazon, but this is one of Best Buy’s daily deals, so the price will go back up after today.

Buy Instant Pot Smart WiFi at Amazon - $80 Buy Instant Pot Smart WiFi at Best Buy - $80

This Instant Pot sets itself apart from others with its WiFi connectivity. Once it’s connected to your home network, you can use the companion mobile app to do things like start the pressure cooker and monitor the cooking time of the meal you’re making. Even if you’re spending most of your time at home these days, these connected features come in handy because they allow you to basically set and forget your food — and when you want to check it, you can do so without even being near the Instant Pot. It’s even compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can use the voice assistant to control the pot.

As far as basic Instant Pot features go, this model is an 8-in-1 multi cooker that has modes for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooker, yogurt making, cake making and more. Instant Pot claims the 6-quart capacity is its most popular size and we can understand why — it’s big enough to make a meal for most families but it’s not too unwieldy either. And even if you’re part of a household of two or three people, it’ll come in handy for meal-prepping and gatherings of friends and family (when it’s safe to have those again). Whether you snag this deal for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, be sure to check out our Instant Pot guide for tips on how to make the most of your new small appliance.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, instant pot, Wifi, gear
