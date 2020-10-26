The WiFi-connected Instant Pot is 47 percent off at Amazon and Best Buy

If you passed over the few early holiday Instant Pot deals that have come and gone so far, now there’s an opportunity to get a slightly smarter pressure cooker at a great price. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi (6-quart) pressure cooker returns to $80 at Amazon and Best Buy, and that discount is roughly 47 percent off its normal price and the lowest we’ve seen since August. It’s unclear how long the sale will be available at Amazon, but this is one of Best Buy’s daily deals, so the price will go back up after today.
