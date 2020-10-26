The WiFi-connected Instant Pot is 47 percent off at Amazon and Best Buy

This Instant Pot sets itself apart from others with its WiFi connectivity. Once it’s connected to your home network, you can use the companion mobile app to do things like start the pressure cooker and monitor the cooking time of the meal you’re making. Even if you’re spending most of your time at home these days, these connected features come in handy because they allow you to basically set and forget your food — and when you want to check it, you can do so without even being near the Instant Pot. It’s even compatible with Amazon’s Alexa so you can use the voice assistant to control the pot.

As far as basic Instant Pot features go, this model is an 8-in-1 multi cooker that has modes for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooker, yogurt making, cake making and more. Instant Pot claims the 6-quart capacity is its most popular size and we can understand why — it’s big enough to make a meal for most families but it’s not too unwieldy either. And even if you’re part of a household of two or three people, it’ll come in handy for meal-prepping and gatherings of friends and family (when it’s safe to have those again). Whether you snag this deal for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, be sure to check out our Instant Pot guide for tips on how to make the most of your new small appliance.

