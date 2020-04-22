Intel is using AI to gather real-time data on coral reef health

There’s no question that coral reefs are rapidly deteriorating due to overfishing, bottom trawling, warming temperatures and unsustainable coastal development. In order to help protect and restore reefs, scientists need more data, and Intel thinks it might have a solution. Today, Intel and its partners -- Accenture and the Sulubaaï Environmental Foundation -- announced CORaiL, an AI-powered project to monitor reefs and analyze their resiliency.
In May 2019, the team installed concrete structures, or Sulu-Reef Prosthesis, meant to support unstable coral fragments in the reef surround Pangatalan Island in the Philippines. The structures incorporate fragments of living coral that will grow and expand to provide marine habitat. The team also placed underwater video cameras with Accenture’s AI-powered video analytics platform (Video Analytics Services Platform, VASP) , which counts and classifies marine life, sending real-time data to researchers.