Watch Intel's CES 2021 press conference in 10 minutes

Everything Intel announced at CES 2021, from Alder Lake hybrid CPUs to 11th gen H-Series chips.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago
In case you haven’t heard, we’re on the edge of a processor revolution. Intel is facing growing competition in the CPU space, and at CES it’s showing how it will fight back in 2021.

For many of you, the 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs will be relevant immediately, as they’re destined for ultraportable gaming PCs that are built on a 10nm process to be a great option for work and play. Intel Evo Chromebooks will pack more power than we’re used to seeing on the platform, while laptops for schools are also getting an upgrade.

Looking down the road, news about Rocket Lake S hardware will be important to anyone planning to build a new desktop gaming PC, as well as a special preview of its hybrid Alder Lake chips.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
