Watch Intel's CES 2021 press conference in 10 minutes

In case you haven’t heard, we’re on the edge of a processor revolution. Intel is facing growing competition in the CPU space, and at CES it’s showing how it will fight back in 2021.

For many of you, the 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPUs will be relevant immediately, as they’re destined for ultraportable gaming PCs that are built on a 10nm process to be a great option for work and play. Intel Evo Chromebooks will pack more power than we’re used to seeing on the platform, while laptops for schools are also getting an upgrade.