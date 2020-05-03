Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Intel is reportedly close to buying transit app creator Moovit

It could play a key role in guiding self-driving cars.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
11m ago
BRAZIL - 2019/08/03: In this photo illustration the Moovit logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Intel’s autonomous driving ambitions may soon get a boost from a well-known app developer. Calcalist, The Marker and TechCrunch sources claim Intel is close to acquiring transit app developer Moovit in a deal that would be worth around $1 billion. The deal would reportedly fold Moovit into Intel’s Israeli automotive hub (currently led by Mobileye) and help with its overall self-driving strategy.

Moovit told TechCrunch it had no comment “at this time.” A deal is supposedly near enough that it could be unveiled within days.

It’s easy to see why Intel would be interested in Moovit, and not just because of existing financial backing. The startup uses a mix of AI and data analytics to monitor real-time traffic and offer transit directions to roughly 800 million people. That could be valuable for robotaxis and other driverless vehicles that need to consider live traffic to choose the fastest routes. If your Intel-powered ride avoids gridlock to reach your destination on time, you’ll know who to thank.

