Intel is reportedly close to buying transit app creator Moovit

Intel’s autonomous driving ambitions may soon get a boost from a well-known app developer. Calcalist, The Marker and TechCrunch sources claim Intel is close to acquiring transit app developer Moovit in a deal that would be worth around $1 billion. The deal would reportedly fold Moovit into Intel’s Israeli automotive hub (currently led by Mobileye) and help with its overall self-driving strategy.

Moovit told TechCrunch it had no comment “at this time.” A deal is supposedly near enough that it could be unveiled within days.