Intel is using its RealSense tech for facial recognition

Intel has found another use for its RealSense depth-sensing camera. It married the tech with a neural network to develop a facial recognition system that can enable access to the likes of smart locks and ATMs with only a glance.

Similar to Apple's Face ID, RealSense ID scans the contours of your face. The system adapts to users' faces over time, Intel claims, as it can account for changes to facial hair and whether someone is wearing glasses. RealSense ID is said to work in a variety of lighting conditions with authentication taking place in less than a second. According to Intel, it reliably works with "every skin tone and shade" — some other facial recognition systems have failed to properly differentiate between people with darker skin tones.