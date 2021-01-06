Latest in Gear

Intel is using its RealSense tech for facial recognition

The system could be used to provide access to ATMs, smart locks and more.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Intel says RealSense ID "was designed with privacy as a top priority. Purpose-built for user protection, Intel RealSense ID processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data."
Intel has found another use for its RealSense depth-sensing camera. It married the tech with a neural network to develop a facial recognition system that can enable access to the likes of smart locks and ATMs with only a glance.

Similar to Apple's Face ID, RealSense ID scans the contours of your face. The system adapts to users' faces over time, Intel claims, as it can account for changes to facial hair and whether someone is wearing glasses. RealSense ID is said to work in a variety of lighting conditions with authentication taking place in less than a second. According to Intel, it reliably works with "every skin tone and shade" — some other facial recognition systems have failed to properly differentiate between people with darker skin tones.

Intel says that privacy was a priority as it was developing RealSense ID. All of the processing takes place locally and the system is only activated when prompted by a user. It’s said to have measures to prevent false access attempts using masks, photos or videos, with a one-in-a-million chance of the system incorrectly granting entry to a spoofing attack. Intel also claims that user data is encrypted.

