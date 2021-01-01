Latest in Gear

Image credit: David Becker via Getty Images

Intel's PC business is up 33 percent thanks to cheap notebooks

The company's overall revenue was $2.6 billion higher than expected.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 18: Intel signage is seen during the Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker via Getty Images

We already know that 2020 was a huge year for PC shipments, now Intel is confirming that report with explosive fourth quarter earnings results. The chipmaker says its PC business was up 33 percent compared to last year, with notebook revenue in particular growing by a healthy 30 percent. Intel's Client Computing Group, which houses its PC products, reached $10.9 billion in revenue during the quarter, a 9 percent jump over last year. What's most interesting is that the average price for notebooks fell by 15 percent, which tells us that people definitely needed new computers as they faced the COVID-19 pandemic, but they weren't willing to pay a premium.

Intel's strong PC sales, along with a surprising 39 percent jump in its Mobileye self-driving technology division, helped the company surpass its revenue expectations from October by $2.6 billion. The company reported $20 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter, with profits of $5.9 billion. Those figures were actually down 1 percent and 15 percent from last year, respectively, but the company is still celebrating.

Intel isn't offering any full year guidance for 2021 until its new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, takes the helm in February. But for now, the company expects its first quarter earnings to hit around $17.5 billion.

In this article: Intel, Intel earnings, PCs, notebooks, laptops, earnings, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

Instacart lays off 1,900 workers, including the 10 who formed a union

View
Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get a big esports push

'Call of Duty: Warzone' is about to get a big esports push

View
Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

Raspberry Pi Pico is a $4 Arduino alternative

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr