Intel CEO Bob Swan steps down after just two years on the job

Robert “Bob” Swan, the seventh full-time CEO of Intel, will step down from his position on February 15th, 2021. Pat Gelsinger (pictured), the current CEO of VMWare and a 30-year veteran of Intel, who previously helped design the original 80486 CPU, will replace him. Gelsinger is well-regarded both in the chip-design and leadership worlds, and was tipped as a potential successor for Steve Ballmer as Microsoft CEO in 2013. Gelsinger will take the reins at a company locked in a struggle to fix its manufacturing problems and make up lost ground against its rivals.
In a statement, Intel Executive Chairman Omar Ishrak says that Gelsinger has a “distinguished track record of innovation, talent development and a deep knowledge of Intel.” He added that the board hopes Gelsinger will use his expertise to steer Intel through a “critical period of transformation” from a “CPU to a multi-architecture XPU company.” In short, from a company that just makes PC chips, to a company that makes any-and-every sort of chip.