The nostalgic Intellivision Amico console is delayed until 2021

The Intellivision Amico will miss its October 2020 release window (via Polygon). Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico announced the delay during a livestream the company hosted on Wednesday to show off gameplay footage of games coming to the console. As you might have guessed, the delay is due to various challenges caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The impact on our company has been dramatic," he said. "The reality is that every single aspect of this process has been affected."

Tallarico went on to say shipping the Amico in October would have forced Intellivision to compromise on quality and specific features. The company now plans to release a Founder's Edition of the console to early backers on April 3rd, 2021, with general retail availability to follow on April 15th, 2021.