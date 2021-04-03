Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Intellivision

The nostalgic Intellivision Amico console is delayed until 2021

Take a guess what's behind the delay.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Intellivision Amico
Intellivision

The Intellivision Amico will miss its October 2020 release window (via Polygon). Intellivision CEO Tommy Tallarico announced the delay during a livestream the company hosted on Wednesday to show off gameplay footage of games coming to the console. As you might have guessed, the delay is due to various challenges caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The impact on our company has been dramatic," he said. "The reality is that every single aspect of this process has been affected." 

Tallarico went on to say shipping the Amico in October would have forced Intellivision to compromise on quality and specific features. The company now plans to release a Founder's Edition of the console to early backers on April 3rd, 2021, with general retail availability to follow on April 15th, 2021. 

Intellivision also showed off some of the games that are coming to the Amico. They’ll be licensed titles from Major League Baseball, Sesame Street and Mattel. The latter produced the original Intellivision.

The Amico isn't the only console to get sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini missed its initial March 19th release date. It eventually made its way to North American consumers on May 22nd. Tallarico hinted the Amico could come early if the current situation improves.

