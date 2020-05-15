Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Konami

Konami's delayed TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives in the US May 22nd

The console was initially supposed to launch in March.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
TurboGrafx-16 mini
Konami

After missing its initial March 19th release date, Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini will finally make its way to North America on May 22nd. When it becomes available next Friday, you'll be able to pick it up for $100

At the start of March, Konami delayed the TurboGrafx-16 mini's US and Canadian launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the company said the outbreak had caused an "unavoidable suspension" at the facility in China where it was manufacturing the device. There's still no release date for the CoreGrafx mini, the console's European variant. However, Konami said it's keeping an eye on the situation.

The TurboGrafx-16 mini will ship with a single full-sized wired replica controller that connects through USB, as well as more than 50 preloaded games from the 16-bit era. Some of the gems in the collection include Bonk's RevengeR-Type and Ys Book I & II. If you want to play with a wireless controller, 8BitDo has one coming out on May 20th.

After the TurboGrafx-16 mini's delay, you may be wondering if the pandemic will affect the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Currently, that doesn't like it will be the case; both Microsoft and Sony still plan to release their next-generation consoles holiday season 2020.

