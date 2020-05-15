Konami's delayed TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives in the US May 22nd

After missing its initial March 19th release date, Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini will finally make its way to North America on May 22nd. When it becomes available next Friday, you'll be able to pick it up for $100.

At the start of March, Konami delayed the TurboGrafx-16 mini's US and Canadian launch due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, the company said the outbreak had caused an "unavoidable suspension" at the facility in China where it was manufacturing the device. There's still no release date for the CoreGrafx mini, the console's European variant. However, Konami said it's keeping an eye on the situation.