Apple rolls out iOS 14.7 with MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12

Starting today, everyone with a compatible iPhone can update their device to iOS 14.7. The latest public release of the firmware adds a few useful but relatively minor features, such as support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack on iPhone 12. There's an option to merge two Apple Cards into a co-owned account with a combined credit limit.

The Home app now has a way to manage HomePod timers, while users in Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea and Spain will now see air quality info in Weather and Maps. On the audio front, there's a filter in the Podcasts library that allows you to see all shows or only the ones you follow. You can update your iPhone to iOS 14.7 by opening the Settings app, tapping General and then Software Update.

Apple will likely release iOS 15 in a couple of months. It's saving big upcoming features such as FaceTime on PC and Android , revamped notifications and driver's license storage in Apple Wallet for that update.