Latest iOS update for iPhones 12 and 13 fixes dropped call issue

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.1.1, and you may want to install it if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 has been dropping calls. The update comes with bug fixes specifically for Apple's more recent phone models, including one meant to improve their call drop performance. This release comes almost a month after the tech giant launched iOS 15.1, which enabled its long-awaited SharePlay feature. SharePlay lets you watch movies and shows or listen to music with friends on a FaceTime call. You can also send whatever you're watching on the iPhone to an Apple TV.

While iOS 15.1.1 is a fairly minor update — unless you've been having major issues with dropped calls on your phone — iOS 15.2 is expected to bring some more significant features. As MacRumors has reported, the upcoming software will add playlist search to the Apple Music app and the capability to bulk rename tags in the Reminders app. It will also show when a game is from Apple Arcade if you search for it and will tweak the Macro mode toggle.

iOS 15.2 is still in beta testing, but you can now get iOS 15.1.1 by going to Software Update under General in the Settings app.