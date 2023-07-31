iPhone 15 Pro set to feature thinner bezels, a titanium frame and USB-C charging

We're one step closer to getting a complete picture of Apple's upcoming iPhone 15. New information on the iPhone 15 has leaked, and with it comes insight into everything from bezel size to a new charging port. For starters, the classic iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are allegedly bidding farewell to the top notch in favor of the Dynamic Island, an interactive pill-shaped cutout first released with the iPhone 14 Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are likely getting a new look up top all together, with low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) shrinking the iPhone's border from 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters. Apple first used LIPO in its Watch Series 7.

The iPhone 15 might also finally swap out its lightning charger for a USB-C port, limiting the number of cords you need to carry around at once. Even if the change doesn't happen for this generation, it's only a matter of time. Last year, the European Union announced that all smartphones and tablets sold in the region must have a USB-C charging port starting in 2024. The European Parliament called the measure, which will extend to laptops two years later, "beneficial for the environment and for consumers."

Other updates to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might include camera upgrades and the A16 processor, first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro. The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly have titanium edges instead of stainless steel and a 3-nanometer chip. There are also rumors of an iPhone "Ultra" hitting the market as a higher-end option. Apple will likely release at least the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in September — based on the company's usual schedule — and potentially at a more expensive price than previous generations.