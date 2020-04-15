The iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 11 lineup: The new low-end

It’s been a while since we had a true budget iPhone. The new iPhone SE announced today looks primed to offer up the same power as a flagship handset but at a much friendlier price starting at $399. But what did Apple give up in order to get a iPhone that cheap? To figure it out, we’ve lined up the specs of the iPhones announced back in September to see how the SE stacks up against its more expensive siblings. Of course, this is only a hint of its true potential, so stay tuned for our review in the coming weeks.

iPhone SE (2020) iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Pricing $399 / $449 / $549 $699 / $749 / $849 $999 / $1149 / $1349 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches) 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) Weight 148g (5.22 ounces) 194g (6.84 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces) 226g (7.97 ounces) Screen size 4.7 inches (119.38 mm) 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 5.8 inches (147.32 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) Screen resolution 1,334 x 750 (326 ppi) 1,792 x 828 (326 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi) Screen type Retina HD LCD Liquid Retina HD LCD Super Retina XDR OLED Super Retina XDR OLED Battery Up to 13 hours of video playback Up to 17 hours of video playback Up to 18 hours of video playback Up to 18 hours of video playback Internal storage 64 / 128 / 256 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) 12MP, f/1.8 Dual cameras:

