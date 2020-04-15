Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

The iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 11 lineup: The new low-end

They all sport an A13 Bionic chip, so what's different?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
59m ago
iPhone SE (2020) Black, white, and PROJECT(RED)
Apple

It’s been a while since we had a true budget iPhone. The new iPhone SE announced today looks primed to offer up the same power as a flagship handset but at a much friendlier price starting at $399. But what did Apple give up in order to get a iPhone that cheap? To figure it out, we’ve lined up the specs of the iPhones announced back in September to see how the SE stacks up against its more expensive siblings. Of course, this is only a hint of its true potential, so stay tuned for our review in the coming weeks.

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Pricing

$399 / $449 / $549

$699 / $749 / $849

$999 / $1149 / $1349

$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449

Dimensions

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches)

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)

158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)

Weight

148g (5.22 ounces)

194g (6.84 ounces)

188g (6.63 ounces)

226g (7.97 ounces)

Screen size

4.7 inches (119.38 mm)

6.1 inches (154.94 mm)

5.8 inches (147.32 mm)

6.5 inches (165.1 mm)

Screen resolution

1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)

1,792 x 828 (326 ppi)

2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)

2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)

Screen type

Retina HD LCD

Liquid Retina HD LCD

Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED

Battery

Up to 13 hours of video playback

Up to 17 hours of video playback

Up to 18 hours of video playback

Up to 18 hours of video playback

Internal storage

64 / 128 / 256 GB

64 / 128 / 256 GB

64 / 256 / 512 GB

64 / 128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

12MP, f/1.8

Dual cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0

Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0

Front camera(s)

7MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/2.2

Video capture

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic

Apple A13 Bionic

CPU

2.65 GHz hexa-core

2.65 GHz hexa-core

2.65 GHz hexa-core

2.65 GHz hexa-core

GPU

unnamed quad-core

unnamed quad-core

unnamed quad-core

unnamed quad-core

RAM

4GB

4GB

4GB

4GB

WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ax

Dual band, 802.11ax

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Dual band, 802.11ac/ax

Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13

iOS 13

Other features

IP67 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
