The iPhone SE vs. the iPhone 11 lineup: The new low-end

It’s been a while since we had a true budget iPhone. The new iPhone SE announced today looks primed to offer up the same power as a flagship handset but at a much friendlier price starting at $399. But what did Apple give up in order to get a iPhone that cheap? To figure it out, we’ve lined up the specs of the iPhones announced back in September to see how the SE stacks up against its more expensive siblings. Of course, this is only a hint of its true potential, so stay tuned for our review in the coming weeks.
|
|
Pricing
|
Dimensions
|
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
|
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm (5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches)
|
144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
|
158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|
Weight
|
148g (5.22 ounces)
|
194g (6.84 ounces)
|
188g (6.63 ounces)
|
226g (7.97 ounces)
|
Screen size
|
4.7 inches (119.38 mm)
|
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
|
5.8 inches (147.32 mm)
|
6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|
Screen resolution
|
1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)
|
1,792 x 828 (326 ppi)
|
2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|
2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|
Screen type
|
Retina HD LCD
|
Liquid Retina HD LCD
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Super Retina XDR OLED
|
Battery
|
Up to 13 hours of video playback
|
Up to 17 hours of video playback
|
Up to 18 hours of video playback
|
Up to 18 hours of video playback
|
Internal storage
|
64 / 128 / 256 GB
|
64 / 128 / 256 GB
|
64 / 256 / 512 GB
|
64 / 128 / 256 GB
|
External storage
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
None
|
Rear camera(s)
|
12MP, f/1.8
|
Dual cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Three cameras:
|
Front camera(s)
|
7MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
12MP, f/2.2
|
Video capture
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
4K at 60 fps
|
SoC
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
Apple A13 Bionic
|
CPU
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
2.65 GHz hexa-core
|
GPU
|
unnamed quad-core
|
unnamed quad-core
|
unnamed quad-core
|
unnamed quad-core
|
RAM
|
4GB
|
4GB
|
4GB
|
4GB
|
WiFi
|
Dual band, 802.11ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
v5.0
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Operating system
|
iOS 13
|
iOS 13
|
iOS 13
|
iOS 13
|
Other features
|
IP67 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging