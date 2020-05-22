'Iron Man VR' gameplay demo arrives to satisfy your inner Tony Stark

It looks like Marvel’s Iron Man VR truly will be arriving on July 3rd after being delayed a couple of times due to COVID-19. In fact, the entertainment giant has released a free extended playable demo of the PS VR exclusive, which is now available for download from the PlayStation Store.

Yes, you’ll be able to don Tony Stark’s suit, fly, shoot enemies and get a feel for the whole game. The demo includes the “Malibu” tutorial mission, an Interactive Stark Jet cinematic scene starring Tony, Friday and Pepper Potts, the “Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission, the Flight Challenge optional mission and the Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission.