Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Marvel

'Iron Man VR' gameplay demo arrives to satisfy your inner Tony Stark

The game and a PS VR bundle are on track for a July 3rd release.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago
Comments
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Iron Man VR
Marvel

It looks like Marvel’s Iron Man VR truly will be arriving on July 3rd after being delayed a couple of times due to COVID-19. In fact, the entertainment giant has released a free extended playable demo of the PS VR exclusive, which is now available for download from the PlayStation Store.

Yes, you’ll be able to don Tony Stark’s suit, fly, shoot enemies and get a feel for the whole game. The demo includes the “Malibu” tutorial mission, an Interactive Stark Jet cinematic scene starring Tony, Friday and Pepper Potts, the “Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission, the Flight Challenge optional mission and the Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission.

It’s not just the game itself that’s launching on July 3rd. There’s also a PlayStation VR bundle coming out that day, which comes with the Iron Man VR Blu-ray disc, a PlayStation VR headset, a PlayStation Camera and two PlayStation Move motion controllers. The bundle is now up for pre-order and will be available in the US, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic for $350.

In case you don’t have a PS VR yet and want to check if getting the bundle is worth it, you can also watch a video of the demo gameplay below.

In this article: iron man, iron man vr, games, video games, psvr, playstation vr, VR, Virtual Reality, PS4, marvel, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
31 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Messages on the Mac may finally catch up to its iOS counterpart

Messages on the Mac may finally catch up to its iOS counterpart

View
The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

View
Two of Apple's former HomePod masterminds prep a 'revolutionary' speaker

Two of Apple's former HomePod masterminds prep a 'revolutionary' speaker

View
Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

View
Valve starts inviting players to 'Artifact' Beta 2.0

Valve starts inviting players to 'Artifact' Beta 2.0

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr