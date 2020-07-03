'Iron Man VR' will arrive on July 3rd

Sony delayed Iron Man VR a second time in early April due to the impact of COVID-19, and it has now found a new release date for the virtual reality shooter. All going well, it'll be available for PS VR on July 3rd.

Thank you to our amazing, supportive fans for sticking with us. We appreciate your patience, and we can't wait for you to fully experience Marvel's Iron Man VR when you #SuitUp on July 3, 2020! https://t.co/wwI5CdbSVn — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) May 12, 2020

In January, developer Camouflaj pushed back the game from February 28th to May 15th because it needed more time to "deliver on our vision" and meet high expectations. But Sony took Iron Man VR (and The Last of Us Part II) off the release calendar completely last month because the pandemic wouldn't allow the company to provide "the launch experience our players deserve." However, both games are now back on the schedule and should arrive within the next six weeks. Fingers crossed they won't be moved yet again.