Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

One of the longer chapters of the International Space Station has come to a close. NASA has sent the last of its 11 ExPRESS (Expedite the Processing of Experiments to the Space Station) science racks to the orbiting facility, 19 years after sending the first two. They don’t look like much, but they provide the power, storage, climate control and communications for up to 10 small payloads — they’re key to many of the experiments that run aboard the ISS and will help the station live up to its potential research capabilities.

This last rack was carried aboard a Japanese cargo ship and should be installed and functioning by fall 2020.