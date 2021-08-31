Jabra's new feature-packed Elite 3 true wireless earbuds are only $80

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, Jabra consistently covers nearly all the bases. The company has continued to improve design, features and technology since the Elite 65t, but there was one thing it was still missing: a low-cost model for around $100. That changes today as Jabra is announcing the Elite 3: an $80 set of true wireless earbuds with more features than we typically see at this price.

Like the other two new models Jabra debuted today, the Elite 3 has a new design with smaller earbuds the company says are comfy enough for all-day wear. What's more, the buds are IP55 rated dust and water resistant so you won't have to worry about using them for workouts or if you get caught in the rain. Even with the lower price, you still get customizable on-board controls on each side with physical buttons instead of touch controls. Jabra gives you options like play/pause, track control, volume, voice assistant and one-touch access to Spotify. There's also the ability to activate HearThrough mode with a single press, the company's name for ambient sound. No on-board option for active noise cancellation (ANC) though because these earbuds only offer passive noise isolation.

Jabra

Jabra says it set out to build a more affordable set of earbuds that "still offers exceptional sound quality." To do so, the company relies on 6mm drivers along with aptX support. The Elite 3 has four microphones for calls, so you can use them with Zoom between podcasts. They're compatible with Jabra's Sound+ app as well, which will allow you to dial in the EQ, customize the on-board controls and more. Plus, the Elite 3 works with Google Fast Pair on Android devices so setup there should be quick and easy.

Jabra says the Elite 3 will last up to seven hours with three additional charges in the case. A fast charge feature gives you up to an hour of use after 10 minutes in the case. When the time comes to top off the entire set, you'll need a USB-C cable as this model doesn't support wireless charging.

The Elite 3 will be available tomorrow (September 1st) from Jabra's website and Amazon in dark grey, navy, beige and light purple color options for $79.99.

In addition to the Elite 3, Jabra also introduced a new flagship noise-cancelling model with the Elite 7 Pro. There's a sport version of those earbuds as well (Elite 7 Active), but the Pro offers adjustable ANC, customizable controls, long battery life and wireless charging. It also has new tech that Jabra dubbed MultiSensor Voice the company says will improve your audio during calls and Zoom meetings. These two options are more expensive at $180 and $200, plus they won't be available until October 1st.