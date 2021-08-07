Jabra's Elite 7 Pro ANC earbuds drop to a new low of $130

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed out on picking up Jabra's Elite 7 Pro noise-canceling earbuds when they got a 30 percent price cut a month ago, you might actually be in luck. They're currently on sale for $130, which is $70 off the regular price. That's the lowest price we've seen for the earbuds to date — it's $10 less than what they were selling for just ahead of Prime Day.

Jabra positioned the Elite 7 Pro, which it announced almost a year ago, as the successor to the Elite 85t. Those earbuds were previously the brand's smallest model, but the Elite 7 Pro is now the holder of that title. Even so, Jabra has squeezed in bone conduction tech that works with microphones and algorithms in an effort to improve voice quality.

When it comes to battery life, Jabra claims the earbuds can run for nine hours with active noise cancellation enabled. That rises to 11 hours if ANC is turned off. The case offers up to three additional full charges.

In January, Jabra released an update that brought Bluetooth multipoint connectivity to Elite 7 Pro. This allows you to connect to two devices at the same time and switch between them seamlessly (such as when you receive a call on your phone while listening to music on your computer).

