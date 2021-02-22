All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

While there are a lot of options in the crowded wireless earbud market, Jabra's Elite 85t model scored well in our review based on their comfort and powerful ANC. If you missed on a recent sale last month, fear not — a similar deal is now available at both Amazon and Best Buy. You can pick up a pair for $180, or $50 off the regular price — a good deal for top-tier buds with active noise cancellation.

While the Jabra Elite 85t can't match the sound quality of Sony's XM3 or the AirPods Pro, they deliver very strong noise cancellation. You also get outstanding comfort, thanks to the pressure relief system that's useful for extended listening sessions. Other strong points include 5.5 hours of battery life, even with the ANC turned on, so these can carry you through a long study session or several movies on a transatlantic flight (once that's a thing again). They also offer wireless charging as standard and onboard controls.

The downside is that all those features make the Elite 85ts a bit bulky and, as mentioned, audio quality isn't quite up to snuff with other models in that price range. However, Jabra has fixed one bug (popping sounds) via a firmware update last November. Otherwise, if comfort an sound isolation are key buying factors, you can't do better than Jabra's flagship wireless earbuds.

