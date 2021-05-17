Jabra's Elite 85t wireless earbuds are $50 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We've long been fans of Jabra's true wireless earbuds, and now you can grab the latest model for $50 less. The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds have dropped to $180 at Amazon and Best Buy, and that's 22 percent off their normal price and a return to an all-time low. All three color options are on sale, too, so you can take your pick among black, titanium black and gold beige.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon - $180 Buy Jabra Elite 85t at Best Buy - $180

These earbuds came out last fall and we gave them a score of 86 for their comfortable design, powerful active noise-cancellation and good battery life. While slightly larger than the Elite 75t, the 85t remain lightweight and comfortable to wear for long stretches of time. And the added heft isn't for nothing — Jabra had to make room for the necessary noise-cancelling components (and the speakers are larger as well).

These buds have a dedicated chip that enables the company's Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, which lets you adjust how much of your surroundings you want to block out. Using the Sound+ companion app, you can change the level of noise cancellation via sliders, and you can also adjust ambient sound (which Jabra calls HearThrough). Noise cancellation on these buds holds its own against Bose and Sony, even if overall sound quality is just above average.

The 85t should last between five and a half and seven hours on a single charge, depending on how long you have ANC turned on. Their charging case contains an additional 25 hours of juice, so you should be covered even on your longest of days. The case is also compatible with wireless chargers, so you don't need to keep a USB-C cable handy if you have a few Qi pads across your home.

We consider the Jabra Elite 85t to be some of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now. Its predecessors, the Elite 75t, edge it out to be our favorite pair only because they are cheaper at $150 and also support ANC thanks to a firmware update that Jabra pushed out not long after the 85t came out. But it's hard to argue with Jabra's latest pair of wireless earbuds when they're on sale for $180.

