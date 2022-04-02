Jason Momoa in negotiations to star in ‘Minecraft’ movie

The delayed Warner Bros. project is starting to come to fruition.
Amrita Khalid
04.19.22
@askhalid

Amrita Khalid
A. Khalid
@askhalid
April 19th, 2022
Minecraft, Warner Bros., news, gaming, Jason Momoa
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ambulance" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/FilmMagic)
David Livingston via Getty Images

A movie version of Mojang Studio’s Minecraft is starting to come together. Action hero veteran Jason Momoa is in talks to star in an upcoming film adaptation of the popular worldbuilding game, reported The Hollywood Reporter. While no contract has been signed yet, the possible addition of Momoa is an encouraging sign of life for a film that has been on Warner Bros’ backburner. Warner Bros originally planned to release the film in March 2022, but it was shelved due to production delays related to the pandemic, according to THR. The film’s troubles pre-date Covid-19; its original director and screenwriters quit the movie in 2014 due to creative differences with Mojang.

Napoleon Dynamite’s Jared Hess has now reportedly signed-on to direct the film, and Dune producers Mary Parent and Roy Lee are also on board. It’s unclear what role Momoa will play in the film, as it’s still unknown what elements of the 2011 game will appear in the film and whether we’ll see fan favorites like Minecraft Steve. The film’s storyline, released by Mojang Studios in 2019, is pretty straightforward: “The malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, prompting a young girl and her group of unlikely adventurers to set out to save the Overworld.”

But fans should expect more movement on the film in the near future. The Ankler reported that Warner Bros.’ lease on the rights to Minecraft expires in January 2023, so production on the film will need to start before then.

