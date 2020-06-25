Jaybird’s Tarah Bluetooth earbuds are at their lowest price on Best Buy

The Tarah earbuds are a fantastic workout pair. They’re IPX7-certified, so they’re sweat- and water-resistant, and the tips are attached to each other with the company’s Speed Cinch cord. Yes, that means they’re not truly wireless, but the cord could make them easier to find in your workout bag and could help ensure they don’t get lost while you’re in the middle of a run.

Tarah can last for up to six hours, and it has a quick charge feature that gives you an hour of battery life if you leave it plugged in for 10 minutes. It also has interchangeable tips that you can switch out for the ones with the best fit. The earbuds connect to the Jaybird app, giving you a way to tweak EQ levels and to create custom settings you can save to the earbuds. Plus, the pair works with Siri or Google Assistant, depending on which voice assistant you use.

The earbuds have been available for $45 a few times in the past, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen for a pair yet. It’s a solid deal, but take note that the $30 earbuds are on clearance and may only be available for a limited time.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.