JBL's 2023 soundbar lineup offers Dolby Atmos on all five models And three of them have detachable rear satellite speakers.

When JBL debuted its first Dolby Atmos soundbar at CES 2020, the company did so in a unit with detachable rear surround sound speakers. For 2023, the company has made Atmos audio standard across its entire lineup of the Bar Series, with three of the new models having those detachable satellite speakers and all but one comes with a wireless subwoofer.

At the top of the group is the Bar 1300X, an 11.1.4-chanel speaker capable of 1,170 watts of power output. DTS:X joins Atmos for a second immersive audio option, powered by six upfiring drivers. Plus, Harman's MultiBeam tech works to enhance that spatial sound. Like the Bar 9.1 three years ago, the 1300X and the rest of JBL's 2023 soundbars that offer detachable rear speakers allow you to remove the ends of the soundbar to position wireless satellite units behind you. The 1300X also comes with a 12-inch subwoofer while the rest of the company's new lineup (except the Bar 300) come with a 10-inch wireless sub.

Both the Bar 1000 and Bar 700 have those detachable speakers and offer Atmos in 7.1.4- and 5.1.2-channel setups respectively. The Bar 1000 packs in four upfiring drivers while the 700 has two. And while the 880-watt Bar 1000 does offer MultiBeam to lend a hand with immersive audio, the 620-watt Bar 700 does not. The Harman tech is on the Bar 500 though, a 5.1-channel option that still supports Dolby Atmos despite a lack of upfiring drivers. And lastly, the Bar 300 in an all-in-one setup with integrated subwoofers.

JBL says all five soundbars have PureVoice, a feature that optimizes the audio for clear dialogue even when loud sound effects are also in use. The entire lineup features WiFi connectivity, JBL One app support and customizable EQ settings. All of them can be voice controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri and all five offer AirPlay 2, Alexa Multi-Room Music (MRM) and Chromcast built-in.

The company says all of its 2023 soundbars will be available on February 19th. When they are, you can expect to pay $1,699.95 for the Bar 1300X, $1,199.95 for the Bar 1000, $899.95 for the Bar 700, $599.95 for the Bar 500 and $399.95 for the Bar 300.