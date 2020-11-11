Latest in Gear

Image credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

You can now spend China's digital currency at an online store

JD.com will take your digital yuan.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
59m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 11: A receptionist from Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com poses from her desk under the Singles Day banner in the lobby at the company's headquarters during an organized tour on November 11, 2020 in Beijing, China. The online shopping blitz, known as Singles Day or Double 11, is the world's largest retail event and comes as Chinese consumers are emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The revival of consumer consumption is expected to boost China's economy, which is already showing signs of post-pandemic recovery and providing a bright spot for global brands and retailers. Singles Day sales for China's biggest e-commerce giants like JD.com are on pace to break previous records, pulling in $56 billion U.S. in the first 30 minutes, when combined with three days of pre-event sales. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China’s official digital currency is now usable in a meaningful way... more or less. Reuters reports that JD.com now accepts digital yuan for some purchases at its site, making it the first online platform to take the virtual money. You’ll need to have received the currency as part of a lottery-style experimental giveaway to residents of Suzhou (near Shanghai), but it’s a big step toward normalizing the format.

The move follows another lottery for citizens in Shenzhen. Tests started in April 2019, when you could use the currency in physical stores

Unlike ‘conventional’ cryptocurrencies, a central bank controls digital yuan — in this case, the People’s Bank of China. The move gives the country more power and, in theory, more stability than frequently volatile formats like bitcoin. China can do more to embrace a cash-free society without leaning on foreign technology.

China won’t be alone. Countries like Japan and Venezuela are either exploring or using their own digital currencies. This move could put China ahead in real-world use, though, and might fuel other countries’ efforts to develop virtual cash.

In this article: JD.com, JD, China, currency, cryptocurrency, internet, shopping, digital yuan, People's Bank of China, digital currency, money, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Google may ban IAC's Chrome extensions over 'deceptive' practices

Google may ban IAC's Chrome extensions over 'deceptive' practices

View
YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

YouTube is streaming the first 19 James Bond movies for free

View
About 150 Cadillac dealers would rather leave the brand than sell EVs

About 150 Cadillac dealers would rather leave the brand than sell EVs

View
'Call of Duty' season one update will launch December 16th

'Call of Duty' season one update will launch December 16th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr