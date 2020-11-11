You can now spend China's digital currency at an online store

China’s official digital currency is now usable in a meaningful way... more or less. Reuters reports that JD.com now accepts digital yuan for some purchases at its site, making it the first online platform to take the virtual money. You’ll need to have received the currency as part of a lottery-style experimental giveaway to residents of Suzhou (near Shanghai), but it’s a big step toward normalizing the format.

The move follows another lottery for citizens in Shenzhen. Tests started in April 2019, when you could use the currency in physical stores