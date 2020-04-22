Latest in Gear

Image credit: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images

India's biggest mobile carrier left COVID-19 self-test data unsecured

The data included GPS co-ordinates and symptom lists.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
46m ago
The logo of JIO is seen at the facade of the Jio World Centre, in Navi Mumbai on April 22, 2020. - Facebook has taken a $5.7 billion stake in the Jio digital platforms business of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, the two sides said on April 22, marking one of the biggest foreign investments in the country. The deal will give the US social media giant a 10 percent stake in Jio Platforms, part of Ambani's Reliance Industries empire. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images

Jio, the Indian mobile giant Facebook just bought a 9.9 percent stake in, may be at the center of its own privacy snafu. According to TechCrunch, the company didn’t secure a database connected to a COVID-19 symptom checker it launched in March. Security researcher Anurag Sen found this database, and alerted our sister publication, who then passed on the information to Jio. 

The database contained logs running from April 17th through to when Jio was informed of the breach and took the information down. It reportedly contained self-test data, including people’s family relationships, age, gender and symptoms that could be linked to their wider online activity. More troubling is that the records, in some cases, included location data that could be used to find their home addresses. 

After being notified, the database was taken down, and a Jio spokesperson told TechCrunch that the logging server was only to monitor the website’s performance. The spokesperson added that the company had taken “immediate action” in taking the website down. 

In this article: Facebook, Jio, COVID-19, Database, Security, news, gear
