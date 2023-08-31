JLab's insanely tiny wireless earbuds cover the basics for $40

JLab's extremely affordable earbuds already strike a solid balance of value and performance, but the company set out to "drastically" reduce size and weight with its latest model. First announced back in December, the JBuds Mini is a set of insanely tiny wireless earbuds with a charging case smaller than a car key fob. While the $40 earbuds lack more advanced features like active noise cancellation (ANC), JLab didn't cut corners on the basics. Those items include customizable touch controls, transparency mode, multipoint Bluetooth and solid battery life.

The company explains that the JBuds Mini are 30 percent smaller than its already svelte Go Air Pop earbuds. It also shaved 50 percent off the size of the new case as compared to the one that came with that previous model. Inside the earbuds, 6mm dynamic drivers handle the audio while noise-canceling microphones are onboard for calls. The Mini's Bluetooth multipoint feature allows you to connect to multiple devices simultaneously and easily switch between them when needed.

Touch controls cover actions like play/pause, adjusting volume, answering calls, activating Be Aware (transparency mode), cycling through EQ presets and summoning a voice assistant. You can further customize those gestures inside the JLab App, which also allows you to change the EQ settings. JLab says you can expect over five and a half hours of battery life on the earbuds themselves with over 20 hours of total playtime when you factor in the charging case. The JBuds Mini are also IP55 rated, so they offer some protection from dust and moisture. Lastly, Google Fast Pair is on the spec sheet, making the connection process quick and easy with compatible devices.

The JBuds Mini will be available September 1st in mint, sage, pink, aqua and black color options.